Tension at Pari Chowk: Samajwadi Party Delegation's Halted Mission to Meet Jailed Farmers

A Samajwadi Party delegation faced a hurdle on Thursday when police halted their march at Pari Chowk en route to Luksar jail to meet incarcerated farmers.

The 16-member group, featuring Lok Sabha member Harendra Malik, MPs Naresh Uttam Patel and Lalji Verma, and MLA Kamal Akhtar, had to shift plans when police redirected them, said former metropolitan president Veer Singh Yadav. Instead, they connected with the farmers' families at the SP office in Greater Noida and announced an upcoming meeting with Gautam Buddha Nagar's District Magistrate.

Earlier in a press briefing, Malik, Patel, and Verma criticized the police's actions. They condemned the detainment of protesting farmers in Gautam Buddh Nagar, asserting torturous treatment. Although some farmers have been freed, others remain behind bars.

(With inputs from agencies.)