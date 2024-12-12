Left Menu

Congress and AAP Gear Up for Delhi Assembly Polls Amidst Shifting Alliances

Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections slated for early next year, Congress has intensified its preparations, appointing Priyavrat Singh as the 'war room' chairman. Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP has released its candidate list but ruled out any alliance with Congress, despite their earlier collaboration in national elections.

A visual of Congress CEC meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Congress party convened a significant meeting of its Central Election Committee (CEC) on Thursday as it ramps up efforts for the forthcoming Delhi assembly elections. Held at the AICC headquarters, the session was led by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and attended by other key leaders including Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav.

In its electoral strategy, Congress has appointed Priyavrat Singh to spearhead its 'war room' operations for the Delhi polls. Despite its previous stronghold in the region, Congress has struggled in the past two elections, currently lacking representation in the assembly.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and BJP have also kickstarted their campaign efforts. AAP has released a new candidate list, replacing 17 current MLAs. Party leader Arvind Kejriwal announced the decision to contest independently, ruling out any alliance with Congress, although both parties previously aligned in national elections.

Latest News

