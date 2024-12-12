Left Menu

NATO Chief Urges Shift to Wartime Strategy Against Russia

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte emphasized the need for the alliance to prepare for future threats from Russia. He called for increased defense spending above the Cold War-era levels to ensure readiness. Rutte underscored the importance of adopting a wartime mindset to confront looming challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:02 IST
NATO Chief Urges Shift to Wartime Strategy Against Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte issued a stark warning to the transatlantic alliance about the growing threats from Russia in the coming years. Addressing members in Brussels, he called for a strategic shift towards a wartime mentality that demands significantly heightened defense spending.

Rutte highlighted past spending patterns, noting that NATO countries once allocated over 3% of GDP to defense during the Cold War, urging them to surpass the modern target of 2% to meet future challenges. He underscored the urgency to prepare for a protracted confrontation with Russia and Ukraine.

"We must brace for what lies ahead in the next four to five years," Rutte asserted. He called for a turbocharged approach to defense production and spending to ensure the alliance's readiness in an evolving geopolitical landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024