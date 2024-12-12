NATO Chief Urges Shift to Wartime Strategy Against Russia
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte emphasized the need for the alliance to prepare for future threats from Russia. He called for increased defense spending above the Cold War-era levels to ensure readiness. Rutte underscored the importance of adopting a wartime mindset to confront looming challenges.
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte issued a stark warning to the transatlantic alliance about the growing threats from Russia in the coming years. Addressing members in Brussels, he called for a strategic shift towards a wartime mentality that demands significantly heightened defense spending.
Rutte highlighted past spending patterns, noting that NATO countries once allocated over 3% of GDP to defense during the Cold War, urging them to surpass the modern target of 2% to meet future challenges. He underscored the urgency to prepare for a protracted confrontation with Russia and Ukraine.
"We must brace for what lies ahead in the next four to five years," Rutte asserted. He called for a turbocharged approach to defense production and spending to ensure the alliance's readiness in an evolving geopolitical landscape.
