Left Menu

Kejriwal Urges Election Commission to Protect Voter Rights

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP convener, wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar following a meeting about voter deletion concerns in Delhi. Kejriwal expressed hope that the Commission will honor its assurances, including avoiding mass voter deletions and investigating wrongful deletion claims before Delhi Assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:20 IST
Kejriwal Urges Election Commission to Protect Voter Rights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A day after meeting Election Commission officials concerning voter deletion issues, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal has penned a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. The communication expresses hope that the poll body will act on its assurances.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal led an AAP delegation in talks with election commissioners, urging them to avoid mass deletions of voter names before the Delhi Assembly elections.

Kejriwal's letter conveys gratitude for addressing concerns regarding potential mass voter name deletions as elections near. The AAP leader emphasized commitments from the Commission to protect electoral integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024