Kejriwal Urges Election Commission to Protect Voter Rights

A day after meeting Election Commission officials concerning voter deletion issues, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal has penned a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. The communication expresses hope that the poll body will act on its assurances.

On Wednesday, Kejriwal led an AAP delegation in talks with election commissioners, urging them to avoid mass deletions of voter names before the Delhi Assembly elections.

Kejriwal's letter conveys gratitude for addressing concerns regarding potential mass voter name deletions as elections near. The AAP leader emphasized commitments from the Commission to protect electoral integrity.

