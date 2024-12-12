Europe Rallies for Ukraine's Role in Peace Negotiations

French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk declared that Ukraine must play a crucial role in any peace negotiations related to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

A recent meeting in Warsaw underscored their commitment to involving Europe in security talks alongside the United States, ensuring the continent's interests are represented.

As Poland prepares to take on the EU presidency, the leaders underlined their support for Ukraine amidst Russia's invasion, dismissing any notions of Polish troop deployment as speculative.

