Europe Rallies for Ukraine's Role in Peace Negotiations
France's Macron and Poland's Tusk emphasize Ukraine's essential role in peace talks with Russia. They highlight the need for European involvement alongside the U.S. in security discussions, reaffirming support for Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict. Poland, a staunch supporter, dismisses speculation of sending troops post-truce.
- Poland
French President Emmanuel Macron and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk declared that Ukraine must play a crucial role in any peace negotiations related to the ongoing conflict with Russia.
A recent meeting in Warsaw underscored their commitment to involving Europe in security talks alongside the United States, ensuring the continent's interests are represented.
As Poland prepares to take on the EU presidency, the leaders underlined their support for Ukraine amidst Russia's invasion, dismissing any notions of Polish troop deployment as speculative.
