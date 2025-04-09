Comcast Ventures into Europe with Universal Theme Park in the UK

Comcast Corp, the American media conglomerate, has announced its plans to open the first Universal theme park and resort in Europe, positioning it north of London, in Bedfordshire. The venture is expected to create around 20,000 construction jobs and an additional 8,000 jobs across the hospitality and creative sectors upon its anticipated opening in 2031.

The theme park aims to draw approximately 8.5 million visitors in its initial year, a figure currently surpassed in Europe only by Disneyland Paris. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and finance minister Rachel Reeves joined Comcast officials for the announcement, highlighting the project as a driver of national economic growth and infrastructure investment.

The establishment will include several themed lands, a hotel, and entertainment spaces, enhancing the region's international connectivity following the recent expansion approval of Luton Airport. Comcast's President, Mike Cavanagh, expressed enthusiasm for the project, which remains subject to planning permissions.

