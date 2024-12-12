Left Menu

Meta Donates $1 Million to Trump's Inauguration Fund Amidst CEO's Changing Perceptions

Meta has donated $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration fund, marking an intriguing shift in the company's relationship with Trump. The donation follows a meeting between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Trump, aiming to reposition Meta on the political right, particularly after Trump's Facebook ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:34 IST
Meta Donates $1 Million to Trump's Inauguration Fund Amidst CEO's Changing Perceptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Meta, the tech giant behind Facebook and Instagram, has announced a $1 million donation to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration fund. This gesture comes shortly after a private meeting between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Trump at Mar-a-Lago, confirmed by Meta on Thursday, as initially reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Stephen Miller, appointed deputy chief of staff for Trump's upcoming term, indicated that Zuckerberg's intention aligns with supporting Trump's economic strategies. This donation signals a strategic pivot for Meta, following turbulent interactions with Trump, especially after his suspension from Facebook linked to the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021.

The donation occurs in a broader context of corporate contributions to presidential inaugurals, highlighting Meta's shift in its political engagement. While Facebook did not contribute to Biden's or Trump's earlier inaugurals, other tech giants like Google and Microsoft have donated various amounts to past inaugurations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024