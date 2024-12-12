Meta Donates $1 Million to Trump's Inauguration Fund Amidst CEO's Changing Perceptions

Meta, the tech giant behind Facebook and Instagram, has announced a $1 million donation to President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration fund. This gesture comes shortly after a private meeting between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Trump at Mar-a-Lago, confirmed by Meta on Thursday, as initially reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Stephen Miller, appointed deputy chief of staff for Trump's upcoming term, indicated that Zuckerberg's intention aligns with supporting Trump's economic strategies. This donation signals a strategic pivot for Meta, following turbulent interactions with Trump, especially after his suspension from Facebook linked to the Capitol attack on January 6, 2021.

The donation occurs in a broader context of corporate contributions to presidential inaugurals, highlighting Meta's shift in its political engagement. While Facebook did not contribute to Biden's or Trump's earlier inaugurals, other tech giants like Google and Microsoft have donated various amounts to past inaugurations.

