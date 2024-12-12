Left Menu

Prospects for Peace: A Possible Gaza Ceasefire Looms

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan suggested a potential breakthrough in the Gaza ceasefire and hostage negotiations. After discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sullivan indicated movement from both Israel and Hamas, emphasizing that a deal requires political will from both parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 21:32 IST
In a significant development, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan expressed optimism regarding a potential ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages, during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Sullivan emphasized that both Israel and Hamas have shown signs of willingness to reach an agreement, hinting that negotiations could yield favorable outcomes if supported by political commitment from both sides.

While the deal is not guaranteed, Sullivan's statements suggest growing momentum towards resolving the ongoing conflict, offering a glimmer of hope for stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

