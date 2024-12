Diplomatic Theater: Trump's Unlikely Inauguration Invitations

President-elect Donald Trump has extended invitations for his inauguration to several global leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, generating intrigue over diplomatic strategies. According to Karoline Leavitt, a spokesperson for Trump's transition team, Xi's response remains uncertain.

This move signifies Trump's attempt to engage not only U.S. allies but also competitors and adversaries on the world stage. While China experts claim Xi's attendance at a U.S. presidential inauguration is improbable, the invitation underscores the new administration's direction in foreign policy.

Trade disputes, particularly regarding tariffs, and the sensitive issue of Taiwan are a backdrop to these diplomatic overtures. Trump has promised increased tariffs on Chinese goods while China's U.S. Ambassador Xie Feng emphasizes dialogue over conflict. The issue of Taiwan's status continues to influence U.S.-China relations.

