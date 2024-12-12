Trump Criticizes Missile Strikes: A Potential Shift in U.S. Policy on Ukraine

In a recent interview with Time magazine, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump voiced strong criticism regarding Ukraine's utilization of U.S.-supplied missiles for operations deep within Russian borders, suggesting a potential shift in American foreign policy once he assumes office.

Current President Joe Biden had previously relaxed restrictions, allowing Ukraine to deploy longer-range missiles in response to Russian advances, a decision made after repeated requests from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, especially following North Korea's military involvement.

Amid concerns about his stance, Trump assured he had a strategic plan to resolve the conflict without abandoning Ukraine, although details remain undisclosed. The ongoing war, deemed to potentially enter its final phase, sees Trump eager to negotiate peace, despite Kyiv's apprehensions over Moscow's terms.

(With inputs from agencies.)