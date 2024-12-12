BJP Allegations Stir Tensions Ahead of Punjab Elections

The BJP has launched serious allegations against the AAP government in Punjab, claiming its candidates face threats ahead of the December 21 urban local body elections. The polls will involve five municipal corporations, including Amritsar and Ludhiana, alongside 44 municipal councils.

In a letter to Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, the BJP accused the state government of leveraging machinery for political advantage, compromising the election's integrity. They allege AAP workers have destroyed BJP nomination forms under police watch, barring candidates from filing nominations.

The BJP stressed the need for adequate security during the entire election process, asserting that AAP's actions threaten democratic principles and fundamental rights. They demand impartial oversight to ensure fair elections and accountability through videography.

