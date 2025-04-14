Controversial Posters and Political Allegations in Madhya Pradesh

Controversial posters labeling Congress MP Digvijaya Singh as a 'traitor' for opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Act have surfaced across Madhya Pradesh.

Singh claims that those supporting Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, are behind the campaign targeting him. The Rajya Sabha member has faced backlash in cities like Indore, where the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha is implicated.

Despite the controversy, Singh stands firm, arguing the Act is unconstitutional and championing the legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Bhimrao Ambedkar against BJP and RSS ideologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)