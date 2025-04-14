Left Menu

Controversial Posters and Political Allegations in Madhya Pradesh

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh has accused supporters of Nathuram Godse of being behind posters labeling him a 'traitor' for opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Act. The controversial posters, emerging across Madhya Pradesh, sparked protests and legal complaints from the Congress. Singh maintains that the Act contradicts constitutional provisions.

Updated: 14-04-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 17:09 IST
Controversial posters labeling Congress MP Digvijaya Singh as a 'traitor' for opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Act have surfaced across Madhya Pradesh.

Singh claims that those supporting Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin, are behind the campaign targeting him. The Rajya Sabha member has faced backlash in cities like Indore, where the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha is implicated.

Despite the controversy, Singh stands firm, arguing the Act is unconstitutional and championing the legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Bhimrao Ambedkar against BJP and RSS ideologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

