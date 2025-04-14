Political Allegations and Waqf Act Controversy in West Bengal

Naushad Siddique, the Indian Secular Front MLA from West Bengal, has raised serious allegations against the BJP and the Trinamool Congress, claiming both parties manipulate religious sentiments for political gain, neglecting economic progress.

During an anti-Waqf (Amendment) Act rally in Kolkata, Siddique accused the Trinamool Congress of secretly collaborating with the BJP, despite their public opposition to the Act. He alleges many TMC leaders benefit personally from large land holdings, while disregarding the needs of common citizens, including Muslims.

Siddique also criticized BJP leaders like Suvendu Adhikari for exploiting religious sentiments to secure votes, noting their inaction post-elections. The rally saw tensions as ISF supporters clashed with police. Siddique urged people to stay vigilant against division along religious lines.

