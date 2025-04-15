Robert Vadra Faces Fresh ED Summons Amid Political Allegations

Businessman Robert Vadra returned for another round of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on allegations connected to the Gurugram land case. Vadra condemned the probe as a politically driven vendetta, asserting his transparency in the matter.

He emphasized his compliance with the investigation, highlighting past document submissions, and reiterated that there was a lack of substantial evidence. Vadra voiced concerns about misuse of power by ED and political motives behind the inquiries.

Congress supporters backed Vadra, denouncing the investigation as baseless and a diversionary tactic by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. BJP, however, maintained that the summoning underscores the country's commitment to upholding the rule of law.

(With inputs from agencies.)