Robert Vadra Faces Fresh ED Summons Amid Political Allegations
Businessman Robert Vadra, grilled by the Enforcement Directorate over a land case, decried political vendetta, while BJP labeled him 'land mafia.' Congress supporters and leaders criticized the investigation as politically motivated, terming it a ploy by the ruling party to pressure the opposition.
Businessman Robert Vadra returned for another round of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on allegations connected to the Gurugram land case. Vadra condemned the probe as a politically driven vendetta, asserting his transparency in the matter.
He emphasized his compliance with the investigation, highlighting past document submissions, and reiterated that there was a lack of substantial evidence. Vadra voiced concerns about misuse of power by ED and political motives behind the inquiries.
Congress supporters backed Vadra, denouncing the investigation as baseless and a diversionary tactic by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. BJP, however, maintained that the summoning underscores the country's commitment to upholding the rule of law.
(With inputs from agencies.)
