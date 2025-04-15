Left Menu

Robert Vadra Faces Fresh ED Summons Amid Political Allegations

Businessman Robert Vadra, grilled by the Enforcement Directorate over a land case, decried political vendetta, while BJP labeled him 'land mafia.' Congress supporters and leaders criticized the investigation as politically motivated, terming it a ploy by the ruling party to pressure the opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 20:21 IST
Robert Vadra Faces Fresh ED Summons Amid Political Allegations
Businessman Robert Vadra and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gaurav Bhatia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Businessman Robert Vadra returned for another round of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on allegations connected to the Gurugram land case. Vadra condemned the probe as a politically driven vendetta, asserting his transparency in the matter.

He emphasized his compliance with the investigation, highlighting past document submissions, and reiterated that there was a lack of substantial evidence. Vadra voiced concerns about misuse of power by ED and political motives behind the inquiries.

Congress supporters backed Vadra, denouncing the investigation as baseless and a diversionary tactic by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. BJP, however, maintained that the summoning underscores the country's commitment to upholding the rule of law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

