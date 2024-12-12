FBI Informant Admits to False Record in Biden Investigation

Alexander Smirnov, a former FBI informant, has announced plans to plead guilty to a charge of causing the creation of a false record in a federal investigation. This case, overseen by Special Counsel David Weiss, involves Smirnov's alleged misinformation regarding President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden's, dealings with Ukraine's Burisma Holdings.

Smirnov's accusations about Hunter Biden's involvement at Burisma have long been subjects of intense scrutiny, especially by Donald Trump and his political allies. He allegedly fabricated statements about meetings with Burisma executives who purportedly hired Hunter Biden for protection through his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, amid various difficulties.

In addition to the false record charges, Smirnov faces three counts of tax evasion over unpaid taxes from 2020 to 2022, on income over $2.1 million. Under sentencing guidelines, he could face a prison term of 48 to 72 months.

(With inputs from agencies.)