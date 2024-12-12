Delhi's Empowerment Scheme: Aiming to Elevate Women's Financial Independence

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has unveiled a groundbreaking financial assistance scheme aimed at empowering women in Delhi. Announced by the party's National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, the initiative promises a monthly payment of Rs 2,100 to support women's financial independence.

Manish Sisodia, a prominent AAP leader, expressed unwavering confidence in the scheme's financial feasibility, asserting that Kejriwal's deep understanding of fiscal management ensures the project's success. Sisodia aimed criticism at rival parties, accusing Congress and BJP of lacking the vision to implement such initiatives and merely crafting excuses when questioned by the public.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi lauded Kejriwal as a pioneering leader who genuinely recognizes women's struggles. She recounted the systemic dependency women face throughout their lives and emphasized the transformative potential of this financial support. Despite facing setbacks due to Kejriwal's arrest, Atishi reassured that the scheme's implementation is now underway, pledging Rs 2,100 to each woman following the new government's formation.

(With inputs from agencies.)