Keir Starmer to Attend Historic EU Leaders Meeting

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will participate in an EU leaders' meeting for the first time since Brexit. Invited by European Council President António Costa, Starmer aims to discuss strategic cooperation with the EU, especially in defense, while maintaining his stance against rejoining the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-12-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 23:32 IST
Keir Starmer is set to become the first UK prime minister to attend a European Union leaders' meeting since the nation's departure from the bloc in 2020. The historic gathering is scheduled for early next year in Brussels, cementing a renewed phase of UK-EU collaboration.

Invited by European Council President António Costa, Starmer confirmed his attendance during talks at 10 Downing St, expressing eagerness to discuss strategic cooperation with the EU, particularly in defense. This move aligns with Starmer's initiative to strengthen ties with the EU while respecting the Brexit framework.

In their meeting, Starmer and Costa deliberated on Ukraine's ongoing conflict and Syria's political trajectory post-Assad. As Starmer seeks to mend UK-EU relations post-Brexit, he remains firm on not reversing the 2016 referendum decision or rejoining the EU's single market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

