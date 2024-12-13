Left Menu

Trump Speaks on Vaccines, Deportation, and Middle East Peace

In a Time magazine interview, President-elect Donald Trump discussed a wide array of issues including U.S.-supplied missiles in Ukraine, his stance on vaccines, plans for deporting migrants using military force, and Middle East peace solutions. Trump also addressed Jan. 6 pardons and education policy changes.

Donald Trump

In a comprehensive interview with Time magazine, President-elect Donald Trump shared his views on several pivotal issues. He strongly criticized Ukraine's use of U.S.-supplied missiles in Russian territories, asserting that this action could aggravate the ongoing conflict. Despite his criticism, Trump said he would not abandon Ukraine.

On domestic policies, Trump expressed his willingness to end certain childhood vaccinations if they prove dangerous, potentially guided by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., his nominee for Health and Human Services Secretary. He suggested using military resources to deport migrants and indicated plans to build more detention camps if necessary, but within legal boundaries.

Addressing Middle Eastern conflicts, Trump voiced his belief that resolving tensions in this region is feasible. He emphasized his pursuit of long-lasting peace. Additionally, he touched on controversial topics, such as pardoning Jan. 6 defendants and advocating for state-managed education, hinting at a virtual closure of the Department of Education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

