Bipartisan Support Likely to Sustain India-US Ties Amid White House Expectations

The Biden Administration is hopeful that bipartisan support for the India-US relationship will continue under the next administration. John Kirby, the National Security Communications Advisor, highlighted improvements in military, economic, and cultural ties during Biden's tenure. The future administration will decide on strategies involving the Indo-Pacific QUAD.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-12-2024 02:45 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 02:45 IST
  • United States

The White House anticipates the continuation of bipartisan support for the India-US relationship, even with a potential change in administration. This was stated during a recent news conference.

John Kirby, the National Security Communications Advisor, emphasized the success of President Biden in strengthening ties with India, marking significant advancements in various domains like military, economy, and cultural interactions.

As discussions on QUAD initiatives arise, Kirby mentioned that future administrations will choose how to approach Indo-Pacific strategies, with acknowledgment of increased bilateral cooperation under Biden's leadership.

