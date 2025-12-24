England Announces Squad for ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup

England has officially announced its squad for the ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup, appointing Somerset wicketkeeper-batter Thomas Rew as captain. Rew, who recently toured with the England Lions in Australia, will lead a team considered by head coach Michael Yardy to be deeply balanced.

Farhan Ahmed, who temporarily led the team in Rew's absence during a youth series against West Indies, is set to serve as vice-captain. The squad is bolstered by the addition of left-arm spinner Ali Farooq, marking his first call-up. "This is an amazing opportunity for the players to not only wear an England shirt but to try and achieve something special," Yardy emphasized.

The England U19 team will settle in Zimbabwe, having been drawn in Group C of the tournament. Their journey kicks off with a match against Pakistan in Harare on January 16, followed by games against hosts Zimbabwe and Scotland. From the group stage, three teams will advance to the next round. The squad comprises promising talents such as Thomas Rew, Farhan Ahmed, and Ali Farooq among others.

