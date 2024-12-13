Left Menu

China's Strategic Response to Taiwan Tensions

China announced it would decide on military exercises based on Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's U.S. visit. Defense ministry spokesperson emphasized the fluid nature of tactics, stating the People's Liberation Army would continue its efforts against Taiwanese independence and towards national unification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 13-12-2024 06:50 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 06:50 IST
  • Country:
  • China

In a recent development, China declared on Friday its intention to determine the need for military exercises following Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's visit to the United States. This decision will be guided by Beijing's strategic requirements and the evolving geopolitical situation, according to officials.

Wu Qian, a spokesperson from China's defense ministry, emphasized the dynamic nature of military tactics through a statement released on the ministry's WeChat account. He asserted that irrespective of whether exercises are conducted, the People's Liberation Army remains committed to countering Taiwan's independence.

Spokesperson Wu reiterated China's stance on promoting national unification, assuring that the military would play an active role in such efforts. The statement reflects Beijing's resolve in addressing cross-strait tensions amid ongoing geopolitical shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

