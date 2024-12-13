Elon Musk Shifts SpaceX Headquarters to Starbase, Texas
Elon Musk announced that SpaceX headquarters will relocate to Starbase, Texas, as he continues shifting operations from California to Texas. This move aligns with his previous decision to transfer Tesla's headquarters, citing California's gender identity law as a factor. The extent of job relocations remains uncertain.
Elon Musk has announced via the social media platform X that SpaceX headquarters will now reside in the city of Starbase, Texas. The billionaire made the move official on Thursday, underscoring his ongoing relocation strategy.
Back in July, Musk revealed his intention to transfer the main offices of two of his companies, including social media platform X and rocket company SpaceX, from California to Texas. He cited dissatisfaction with a new gender identity law in California as the 'last straw.' Previously, it was mentioned that SpaceX's primary office would integrate with an existing facility in Boca Chica, Texas, while X's operations were destined for Austin.
Earlier this year, Musk shifted SpaceX's incorporation from Delaware to Texas. This followed a shareholder vote and a Delaware court ruling that invalidated his considerable $56-billion pay package. Despite the headquarters move, it remains unclear how many jobs or facilities will transition from California to Texas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
