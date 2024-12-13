Left Menu

BJP Issues Whip for Key Constitution Debate in Rajya Sabha

The Bharatiya Janata Party has mandated the presence of all its Rajya Sabha MPs for a crucial debate on the Constitution's 75th anniversary. Scheduled for December 16 and 17, the discussion underscores the significance of India's foundational document, with key party leaders set to participate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 12:40 IST
BJP Issues Whip for Key Constitution Debate in Rajya Sabha
Parliament building. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a 'three-line whip' to ensure full attendance of its Rajya Sabha members as the Upper House prepares to debate the Constitution of India on December 16 and 17.

In a formal announcement, the BJP underscored the event's importance, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption. BJP Rajya Sabha members have been urged to maintain their presence throughout the debate to back the government's stance. BJP RS MP Dinesh Sharma emphasized the Constitution's strength, noting political history's impact on its current state.

The Constitution's 75th-anniversary debate opened in the Lok Sabha on Friday, spearheaded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He lauded the Constitution's comprehensive role in nation-building. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conclude the debate on December 14, with Home Minister Amit Shah marking the session's start in the Rajya Sabha. The ongoing winter session, marked by early adjournments, runs until December 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024