BJP Issues Whip for Key Constitution Debate in Rajya Sabha

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a 'three-line whip' to ensure full attendance of its Rajya Sabha members as the Upper House prepares to debate the Constitution of India on December 16 and 17.

In a formal announcement, the BJP underscored the event's importance, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the Constitution's adoption. BJP Rajya Sabha members have been urged to maintain their presence throughout the debate to back the government's stance. BJP RS MP Dinesh Sharma emphasized the Constitution's strength, noting political history's impact on its current state.

The Constitution's 75th-anniversary debate opened in the Lok Sabha on Friday, spearheaded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. He lauded the Constitution's comprehensive role in nation-building. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conclude the debate on December 14, with Home Minister Amit Shah marking the session's start in the Rajya Sabha. The ongoing winter session, marked by early adjournments, runs until December 20.

