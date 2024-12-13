Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Criticizes Modi's Alleged Indifference to Constitutional Values
During a debate in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his alleged indifference to constitutional values amid violence in Sambhal and Manipur. She accused the BJP-led government of using divisive politics and undermining the Constitution over the past decade.
New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024
- India
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha, accusing him of a lack of empathy towards the violence in Sambhal and Manipur.
During her maiden parliamentary speech, Gandhi highlighted the necessity of the Constitution as a guardian of justice, unity, and free speech, criticizing the BJP’s efforts to undermine it.
She accused the government of working to weaken reservation policies and emphasized that the recent election results indicated a growing demand for a caste-based census.
