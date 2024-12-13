The Impracticality of 'One Nation, One Election'

Congress general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir has expressed strong reservations about the BJP's 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, describing it as an impractical idea for a vast country like India.

He accused the government of using such debates to distract from core responsibilities, including employment and development.

While the Union Cabinet, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a constitutional amendment bill aimed at initiating the concept of simultaneous polls, Mir emphasized the need for thorough discourse in Parliament to address the feasibility of such a proposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)