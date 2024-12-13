Left Menu

The Impracticality of 'One Nation, One Election'

Congress general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir criticizes the BJP's 'One Nation, One Election' proposal as unrealistic for India's democratic and vast landscape. The Union Cabinet has approved a bill for simultaneous polls, but Mir suggests it's a diversion from the government's responsibilities like employment and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Anantnag | Updated: 13-12-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 15:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Congress general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir has expressed strong reservations about the BJP's 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, describing it as an impractical idea for a vast country like India.

He accused the government of using such debates to distract from core responsibilities, including employment and development.

While the Union Cabinet, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a constitutional amendment bill aimed at initiating the concept of simultaneous polls, Mir emphasized the need for thorough discourse in Parliament to address the feasibility of such a proposal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

