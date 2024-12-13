Tarun Yadav Joins AAP's Assembly Race
Tarun Yadav, a social worker, has been announced as AAP's candidate for the Najafgarh constituency in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. Previously held by Kailash Gahlot, the seat adds to AAP's list of 32 out of 70 candidates revealed. The elections are set for February next year.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced that social worker Tarun Yadav will contest from the Najafgarh constituency in the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
Tarun Yadav, along with his wife Meena Yadav, an independent councillor for two terms, joined AAP earlier this week. This move follows the departure of former Najafgarh representative Kailash Gahlot, who left AAP for the Bharatiya Janata Party.
AAP has disclosed candidates for 32 out of its targeted 70 seats as it seeks a third straight term. Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled for February next year.
