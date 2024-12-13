Francois Bayrou Takes Helm as French Political Drama Unfolds

In a bold political maneuver, President Emmanuel Macron appointed Francois Bayrou as France's new prime minister on Friday, according to an official statement from his office.

This move comes in the wake of Michel Barnier's resignation last week, which was prompted by a successful vote to overturn the government led by far-right and leftist legislators.

Bayou's appointment is intended to stabilize France, which is experiencing its second major political turmoil within six months.

(With inputs from agencies.)