Bardella Signals No Immediate Censure for New French PM
Jordan Bardella of the French National Rally party has indicated there are no immediate plans to censure new Prime Minister Francois Bayrou. He emphasized the importance of dialogue with other political parties and stated that the party's red lines remain firm.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:34 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:34 IST
- Country:
- France
Jordan Bardella, leader of France's far-right National Rally (RN) party, has stated that there are no immediate intentions to censure newly appointed Prime Minister Francois Bayrou. While Bardella emphasized restraint, he urged Bayrou to engage in discussions with other political parties.
"There will be no censorship in principle," Bardella asserted, reaffirming the RN's open stance towards the new prime minister.
Bardella's comments come with a reminder that Bayrou lacks a parliamentary majority. The RN leader underscored the party's unwavering red lines and the necessity for dialogue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation
Religious Groups Demand Dialogue on Waqf Bill Amendments
Diplomatic Dialogues Amid Trade Tensions
Youth Dialogue Sparks Future of UAE-India Relations
ILO Hosts National Dialogue in Indonesia to Promote Responsible Business and Decent Work in Electronics Sector