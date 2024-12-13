Left Menu

Bardella Signals No Immediate Censure for New French PM

Jordan Bardella of the French National Rally party has indicated there are no immediate plans to censure new Prime Minister Francois Bayrou. He emphasized the importance of dialogue with other political parties and stated that the party's red lines remain firm.

Paris | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:34 IST
  • France

Jordan Bardella, leader of France's far-right National Rally (RN) party, has stated that there are no immediate intentions to censure newly appointed Prime Minister Francois Bayrou. While Bardella emphasized restraint, he urged Bayrou to engage in discussions with other political parties.

"There will be no censorship in principle," Bardella asserted, reaffirming the RN's open stance towards the new prime minister.

Bardella's comments come with a reminder that Bayrou lacks a parliamentary majority. The RN leader underscored the party's unwavering red lines and the necessity for dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

