Diplomatic Push: Russia Urges Dialogue Over Bombing in Iran Standoff
Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, emphasized that bombing Iran won't lead to peace. Moscow hopes U.S.-Iran talks prevent crisis. Russia calls for rational approach to Iran's nuclear issue as the world tires of threats. Iran-U.S. talks in Oman aim to address high tensions.
- Russia
Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, warned that military actions against Iran would not result in peace, conveying Moscow's hope for successful U.S.-Iran negotiations to avert a crisis.
Responding to a Reuters inquiry, Zakharova noted global fatigue over continuous threats towards Iran, advocating for a measured strategy regarding Tehran's nuclear activities.
This week, as discussions between Iran and the U.S. commence in Oman, both nations face heightened tensions related to Iran's nuclear program ambitions.
