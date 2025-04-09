Diplomatic Push: Russia Urges Dialogue Over Bombing in Iran Standoff

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, warned that military actions against Iran would not result in peace, conveying Moscow's hope for successful U.S.-Iran negotiations to avert a crisis.

Responding to a Reuters inquiry, Zakharova noted global fatigue over continuous threats towards Iran, advocating for a measured strategy regarding Tehran's nuclear activities.

This week, as discussions between Iran and the U.S. commence in Oman, both nations face heightened tensions related to Iran's nuclear program ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)