Diplomatic Push: Russia Urges Dialogue Over Bombing in Iran Standoff

Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, emphasized that bombing Iran won't lead to peace. Moscow hopes U.S.-Iran talks prevent crisis. Russia calls for rational approach to Iran's nuclear issue as the world tires of threats. Iran-U.S. talks in Oman aim to address high tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-04-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 14:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, warned that military actions against Iran would not result in peace, conveying Moscow's hope for successful U.S.-Iran negotiations to avert a crisis.

Responding to a Reuters inquiry, Zakharova noted global fatigue over continuous threats towards Iran, advocating for a measured strategy regarding Tehran's nuclear activities.

This week, as discussions between Iran and the U.S. commence in Oman, both nations face heightened tensions related to Iran's nuclear program ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

