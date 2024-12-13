Left Menu

Uncontested Victory: Ritabrata Banerjee Elected to Rajya Sabha

Ritabrata Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress candidate, won the Rajya Sabha by-election uncontested and received his certificate from the West Bengal Assembly. Previously with CPI(M), Banerjee joined TMC after expulsion. He leads TMC's trade union wing, strengthening his influence in the party.

Updated: 13-12-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:17 IST
Uncontested Victory: Ritabrata Banerjee Elected to Rajya Sabha
Ritabrata Banerjee, contesting for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), emerged victorious in the Rajya Sabha by-election without competition Friday.

In a formal procedure held at the West Bengal Assembly, Banerjee was awarded his winner's certificate by an assembly secretariat official. State Parliamentary Minister Sovandeb Chatterjee informed the press that no opposition candidate contested against Banerjee. The TMC celebrated Banerjee's success in a social media post, highlighting his commitment to public service and the anticipated positive impact on legislative processes.

Accompanied by party leaders including TMC chief whip Nirmal Ghosh, Banerjee's political journey includes a key shift from CPI(M) to TMC, illustrating his growing influence and leadership within the party's trade union sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

