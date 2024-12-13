Nancy Pelosi's Hospitalization in Luxembourg
Nancy Pelosi, former U.S. House Speaker, suffered an injury in Luxembourg and is currently under hospital evaluation. Known for her leadership and pivotal role in U.S. politics, Pelosi continues to serve in the House after stepping down as Speaker in 2023.
Updated: 13-12-2024 21:52 IST
Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was admitted to a hospital for evaluation following an injury during a trip to Luxembourg, her office announced on Friday.
At 84, Pelosi, the first female Speaker of the House, remains an influential figure and has retained her role as a congresswoman while stepping down from the speakership in 2023.
Known for her negotiations and confrontations, Pelosi was instrumental in advancing President Biden's infrastructure bill in 2022 and had public spats with former President Trump, notably tearing his State of the Union address on live TV in 2020.
