Nancy Pelosi's Hospitalization in Luxembourg

Former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was admitted to a hospital for evaluation following an injury during a trip to Luxembourg, her office announced on Friday.

At 84, Pelosi, the first female Speaker of the House, remains an influential figure and has retained her role as a congresswoman while stepping down from the speakership in 2023.

Known for her negotiations and confrontations, Pelosi was instrumental in advancing President Biden's infrastructure bill in 2022 and had public spats with former President Trump, notably tearing his State of the Union address on live TV in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)