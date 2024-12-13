Political Storm in Odisha: Potato Crisis Sparks Controversy
A political controversy erupted in Odisha after the BJP posted a derogatory image of BJD president Naveen Patnaik on X, blaming him for the state's potato crisis. BJD leaders demanded action from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders, calling the post malicious and harmful to Patnaik's reputation.
A political controversy has shaken Odisha after the state BJP shared a 'derogatory' image of BJD president and former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, alongside his former aide V K Pandian, on X, attributing them with the ongoing potato crisis in the state.
The BJP argues that political criticism is essential and should be embraced. Meanwhile, BJD members have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national president J P Nadda to address the issue.
In a controversial post, Odisha BJP accused the BJD government of mismanaging a Rs 267 crore potato mission, thereby sparking the crisis. BJD's political forceful response termed this as a 'malicious' attack on Patnaik's longstanding reputation and leadership, calling for a rectification of what they see as an irresponsible act by the BJP.
