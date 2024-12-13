Exonerated Marine Set to Attend Landmark Army-Navy Game

Daniel Penny, an ex-U.S. Marine recently acquitted of homicide after restraining a subway rider with a chokehold, is set to attend the Army-Navy football game. The invitation comes from Vice President-elect JD Vance, who praised Penny's actions amid a widely publicized and racially charged legal case.

A Manhattan jury on Monday cleared Penny of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely. Neely, described as agitated and threatening onboard a train, was seen differently by the public, sparking debates over race and vigilantism. The trial ended with Penny's exoneration following a tense deliberation.

Penny, 26, who did not comment post-verdict, had his manslaughter charge previously dismissed by the court. The invitation to the game, also attended by President-elect Trump, marks a significant moment for Penny, as VP-elect Vance lauds him for his courage and integrity.

