Exonerated Marine Set to Attend Landmark Army-Navy Game
Daniel Penny, a former U.S. Marine, was acquitted of homicide charges in a controversial subway incident. Invited by Vice President-elect JD Vance, Penny will attend the Army-Navy game, where he will join President-elect Donald Trump. The case stirred public debate and highlighted racial and legal tensions.
Daniel Penny, an ex-U.S. Marine recently acquitted of homicide after restraining a subway rider with a chokehold, is set to attend the Army-Navy football game. The invitation comes from Vice President-elect JD Vance, who praised Penny's actions amid a widely publicized and racially charged legal case.
A Manhattan jury on Monday cleared Penny of criminally negligent homicide in the death of Jordan Neely. Neely, described as agitated and threatening onboard a train, was seen differently by the public, sparking debates over race and vigilantism. The trial ended with Penny's exoneration following a tense deliberation.
Penny, 26, who did not comment post-verdict, had his manslaughter charge previously dismissed by the court. The invitation to the game, also attended by President-elect Trump, marks a significant moment for Penny, as VP-elect Vance lauds him for his courage and integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
