Canada Vows Strong Retaliation Against US Tariffs

Canada's Finance Minister, Chrystia Freeland, asserts that Canada will respond robustly to any unjustified tariffs imposed by the US on Canadian exports. She emphasized confidence in Canada's ability to effectively counter such measures and highlighted the nation's readiness to protect its economic interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 13-12-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 23:59 IST
Canada's Finance Minister, Chrystia Freeland, has issued a stern warning to the United States, promising a decisive response if any unjustified tariffs are placed on Canadian exports. Freeland made this assertion during a press conference held on Friday, highlighting the country's readiness to defend its economic interests.

Freeland referred to the potential actions by the U.S. as 'unjustified' and assured that Canada's retaliation would be both robust and effective. This marks a strong stance by Canada in protecting its trade relations and ensuring fair treatment of its exporters.

The finance minister's comments underscore the tensions between the two nations over trade issues, reminding stakeholders of the significance of fairness in international trade agreements. Canada's firm position indicates a refusal to accept economic detriment from external tariff measures.

