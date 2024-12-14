Daniel Penny: From Courtroom to Football Field

Daniel Penny, the former U.S. Marine who recently made headlines due to his acquittal in a high-profile homicide case, is set to attend the prestigious Army-Navy football game. He will be attending as a special guest of Vice President-elect JD Vance, who extended the invitation, announced through an X post on Friday.

The case, which culminated in Penny's acquittal, involved the death of Jordan Neely on a New York City subway train. Neely's behavior was described as threatening before Penny intervened with a chokehold, leading to Neely's death. While some viewed Penny's actions as vigilantism, others hailed him as a protective figure.

Penny's legal representative, Steven Raiser, clarified that his client's attendance at the game is not a political statement but rather an honor. Despite the case's intense public scrutiny, Penny remained silent in court and skipped testifying during the proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)