Trump's Crusade Against Daylight Saving Time

President-elect Donald Trump is set to challenge daylight saving time by seeking its elimination once in power. On Friday, Trump announced via social media that his party would prioritize ending this time-altering practice, labeling it as both inconvenient and financially burdensome.

While daylight saving time aims to extend daylight during summer months through clock adjustments, it dates back to its initial implementation in 1942 as a wartime measure. The practice has faced recurring criticism, prompting sporadic legislative endeavors like the Sunshine Protection Act to make daylight time permanent.

Despite health experts' calls for a permanent adoption of standard time, aligning more closely with natural sunlight and human biology, daylight saving time retains a foothold. Notably, states like Arizona and Hawaii do not participate in the biannual time changes, and most countries opt out altogether, navigating complex cross-border time differences.

