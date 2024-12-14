Left Menu

OpenAI vs. Musk: Battle Over Profit and AI Control

OpenAI has requested a federal judge in California dismiss Elon Musk's lawsuit, which seeks to halt OpenAI's transition to a for-profit model. Musk, co-founder of OpenAI, argues this contradicts their original mission. The court case's outcome could impact the competitive landscape of artificial intelligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 08:09 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 08:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a legal clash that could redefine the artificial intelligence industry, OpenAI has petitioned a California federal judge to dismiss Elon Musk's attempt to block its transition to a for-profit company. Musk, a co-founder of OpenAI, seeks a preliminary injunction, alleging OpenAI violated its nonprofit mission for financial gain.

The lawsuit, initially filed by Musk in August, accuses OpenAI of prioritizing profits over public interest. Musk argues he was sidelined after failing to secure majority control, leading him to establish xAI, a rival AI company. OpenAI countered, unveiling communications suggesting Musk originally supported for-profit status.

As the legal battle unfolds, with Microsoft also drawn into proceedings, it highlights the intensifying competition in the AI sector. OpenAI, backed by significant Microsoft funding, continues expanding its financial base, drawing scrutiny from Musk and other industry players focused on market control and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

