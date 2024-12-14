OpenAI vs. Musk: Battle Over Profit and AI Control

In a legal clash that could redefine the artificial intelligence industry, OpenAI has petitioned a California federal judge to dismiss Elon Musk's attempt to block its transition to a for-profit company. Musk, a co-founder of OpenAI, seeks a preliminary injunction, alleging OpenAI violated its nonprofit mission for financial gain.

The lawsuit, initially filed by Musk in August, accuses OpenAI of prioritizing profits over public interest. Musk argues he was sidelined after failing to secure majority control, leading him to establish xAI, a rival AI company. OpenAI countered, unveiling communications suggesting Musk originally supported for-profit status.

As the legal battle unfolds, with Microsoft also drawn into proceedings, it highlights the intensifying competition in the AI sector. OpenAI, backed by significant Microsoft funding, continues expanding its financial base, drawing scrutiny from Musk and other industry players focused on market control and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)