Unity Calls Amidst NCP's Internal Divide

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faces internal turbulence as calls for unity emerge from Sunanda Pawar, mother of MLA Rohit Pawar. She advocates for rival factions led by Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to reunite to stabilize the party.

Following the split in July last year, after Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde government, tensions heightened with both factions engaging in fierce contests during state and national elections. Despite bitter rivalries, Sunanda Pawar insists unity is vital for long-term success and echoes the sentiments of party workers.

Party insiders reveal that recent family gatherings, including Ajit and Rohit Pawar's visit to Sharad Pawar on his birthday, spurred intense speculations about reconciliation. Yet, key decisions rest with the top leadership amid hopes for renewed collaboration.

