Left Menu

Unity Calls Amidst NCP's Internal Divide

Sunanda Pawar, mother of NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, has called for unity between rival factions led by Sharad and Ajit Pawar. The split occurred after Ajit joined the Maharashtra government, causing tensions. Sunanda emphasizes the importance of unity, echoing party workers' sentiments for a stronger NCP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 14-12-2024 08:17 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 08:17 IST
Unity Calls Amidst NCP's Internal Divide
  • Country:
  • India

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faces internal turbulence as calls for unity emerge from Sunanda Pawar, mother of MLA Rohit Pawar. She advocates for rival factions led by Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar to reunite to stabilize the party.

Following the split in July last year, after Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde government, tensions heightened with both factions engaging in fierce contests during state and national elections. Despite bitter rivalries, Sunanda Pawar insists unity is vital for long-term success and echoes the sentiments of party workers.

Party insiders reveal that recent family gatherings, including Ajit and Rohit Pawar's visit to Sharad Pawar on his birthday, spurred intense speculations about reconciliation. Yet, key decisions rest with the top leadership amid hopes for renewed collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024