Legacy of Leadership: Remembering E V K S Elangovan

Senior Congress leader E V K S Elangovan, 75, passed away due to age-related ailments. An influential figure in the party, his loss is deeply felt by colleagues and family. TNCC president described his passing as an irreparable loss, acknowledging his outspoken nature and dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-12-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 11:36 IST
Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan has passed away at the age of 75 due to age-related ailments in a local private hospital. Despite receiving medical attention since November 11, Elangovan succumbed to his health issues on Saturday.

Elangovan, a prominent legislator from the Erode East constituency, had not been in good health for over a month. His passing marks a significant loss for the Congress party and his family, according to hospital sources.

In response to Elangovan's death, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai expressed his deep sorrow, characterizing the demise as a 'huge loss' to both the party and himself personally and honoring Elangovan's bold and candid persona.

(With inputs from agencies.)

