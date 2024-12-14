Legacy of Leadership: Remembering E V K S Elangovan

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan has passed away at the age of 75 due to age-related ailments in a local private hospital. Despite receiving medical attention since November 11, Elangovan succumbed to his health issues on Saturday.

Elangovan, a prominent legislator from the Erode East constituency, had not been in good health for over a month. His passing marks a significant loss for the Congress party and his family, according to hospital sources.

In response to Elangovan's death, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai expressed his deep sorrow, characterizing the demise as a 'huge loss' to both the party and himself personally and honoring Elangovan's bold and candid persona.

(With inputs from agencies.)