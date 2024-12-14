Celebrating 75 Years: India's Constitution's Enduring Legacy

During the Lok Sabha session commemorating 75 years since the adoption of India's Constitution, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju hailed it as the largest and most beautiful constitution worldwide. Speaking on Friday, Rijiju reflected on the significance of sitting in the seat once occupied by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the principal architect of the Constitution.

Rijiju addressed what he perceives as misinterpretations of Dr. BR Ambedkar's perspectives, emphasizing that Ambedkar, despite renouncing Hinduism, never disparaged it. Rijiju remarked that Ambedkar's fight was against caste practices, such as untouchability, and that his conversion to Buddhism was a pursuit of a religion devoid of caste hierarchy.

The Lok Sabha's session, initiated on December 13, sparked vibrant discussions, including speeches from Defence Minister Singh and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, amidst the House's winter session that had faced early adjournments but will continue until December 20.

