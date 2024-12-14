Bihar Exam Paper Leak Sparks Political Uproar
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of staying silent over alleged state-sponsored leaks in competitive exams, sparking protests. Yadav criticized the administration's handling of the situation, claiming governance fatigue. The BPSC defended the exam process amid conspiracy claims.
Bihar's political climate heated up as RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of ignoring alleged paper leaks in competitive exams. Yadav claimed that these leaks were state-sponsored and demanded accountability from the government's top brass.
The controversy intensified following a video statement where Yadav criticized Kumar for not engaging with job aspirants who protested against the alleged leaks in the 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2024, orchestrated by the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).
Yadav's outspoken accusations spotlighted governance issues within the state, as he highlighted the plight of students facing police action during protests. The BPSC, however, maintained that the exams were conducted fairly, labeling disruption claims as part of a deliberate conspiracy.
