India and Israel: United in Security Challenges

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-12-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 13:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and Israel face parallel challenges related to security and extremism, an Israeli envoy underscored on Saturday. He highlighted the necessity for ongoing cooperation between the two nations.

During the World Hindu Economic Forum 2024 session, Kobbi Shoshani, Consul General of Israel in Mumbai, expressed solidarity with Bangladesh's Hindu community, condemning the violence and persecution they endure.

Drawing on historical experiences, he linked the plight of the Jewish community with the Hindu community's struggles, noting the importance of collaboration for robust military and economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

