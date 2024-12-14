India and Israel: United in Security Challenges
India and Israel share similar security challenges due to extremism, according to Israeli Consul General Kobbi Shoshani. Addressing the World Hindu Economic Forum, he emphasized the need for collaboration and solid military and economic foundations to ensure stability. Shoshani also condemned violence against the Hindu community in Bangladesh.
India and Israel face parallel challenges related to security and extremism, an Israeli envoy underscored on Saturday. He highlighted the necessity for ongoing cooperation between the two nations.
During the World Hindu Economic Forum 2024 session, Kobbi Shoshani, Consul General of Israel in Mumbai, expressed solidarity with Bangladesh's Hindu community, condemning the violence and persecution they endure.
Drawing on historical experiences, he linked the plight of the Jewish community with the Hindu community's struggles, noting the importance of collaboration for robust military and economic stability.
