Alarm Raised Over Human Rights and Extremism in Bangladesh at UN Event

A significant side event titled "Human Rights Violations and Rise of Islamic Terrorism in Bangladesh" was hosted by Tumuku Development and Cultural Union (TACUDU) during the 58th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on March 26, 2025. The occasion was spearheaded by Fazal-ur Rehman Afridi, a notable activist and principal representative at TACUDU. Key figures, including former UK Conservative MP Paul Bristow, British-Iranian broadcaster Sahar Zand, legal consultant Dr. Rayhan Rashid, and geopolitical analyst Priyajit Debsarkar, lent their voices to the urgent dialogue.

The event sought to shine a global spotlight on the worsening lawlessness, human rights breaches, minority persecution, and rising Islamic extremism under the temporary governance of Nobel laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus in Bangladesh. "The situation is dire," expressed Zand, who emphasized the media's neglect in covering the unfolding crisis. Zand warned that Bangladesh risks sliding into chaos similar to Afghanistan, Iraq, and Iran, prompting an urgent international response.

Dr. Rayhan Rashid called for an independent inquiry into both historical and current events in Bangladesh, emphasizing the need for an internal review of the OHCHR's findings. Meanwhile, Debsarkar warned of the mounting threat of genocide in the region post-August 5, underscoring the broad implications for global freedom advocates. The panel's overarching message was clear: collective global action is imperative to counter burgeoning extremist threats and protect vulnerable communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)