Political Turmoil in South Korea: President Yoon Impeached Amid Martial Law Controversy

In a dramatic political upheaval, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been impeached following a second parliamentary vote led by opposition parties. This decision comes after Yoon's controversial attempt to declare martial law, a move that plunged the country into chaos and shocked the nation.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, appointed by Yoon, assumes the role of acting president as Yoon's powers are suspended. Han has pledged to focus on stabilizing the government in this tumultuous time. Yoon's impeachment echoes the downfall of former President Park Geun-hye, marking him as the second conservative leader to face such a fate in recent history.

With widespread protests and political division, Yoon's future remains uncertain as the Constitutional Court deliberates his possible removal from office. Amidst a criminal investigation for alleged insurrection, Yoon remains defiant, promising to fight against accusations and defending his actions as necessary measures to protect the nation from internal threats.

