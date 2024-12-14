Left Menu

Political Turmoil in South Korea: President Yoon Impeached Amid Martial Law Controversy

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been impeached after attempting to impose martial law, leading to a split in his party and national shock. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo steps in as acting president amid a constitutional crisis. Yoon faces criminal investigation and widespread calls for his resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 14:40 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 14:40 IST
Political Turmoil in South Korea: President Yoon Impeached Amid Martial Law Controversy

In a dramatic political upheaval, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been impeached following a second parliamentary vote led by opposition parties. This decision comes after Yoon's controversial attempt to declare martial law, a move that plunged the country into chaos and shocked the nation.

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, appointed by Yoon, assumes the role of acting president as Yoon's powers are suspended. Han has pledged to focus on stabilizing the government in this tumultuous time. Yoon's impeachment echoes the downfall of former President Park Geun-hye, marking him as the second conservative leader to face such a fate in recent history.

With widespread protests and political division, Yoon's future remains uncertain as the Constitutional Court deliberates his possible removal from office. Amidst a criminal investigation for alleged insurrection, Yoon remains defiant, promising to fight against accusations and defending his actions as necessary measures to protect the nation from internal threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024