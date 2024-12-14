Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over Endangered Dinner Delicacy

The Himachal BJP demands an apology from CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over a viral video showing 'Jungli Murga' on a dinner menu in Shimla. Sukhu defends it as typical village fare while BJP argues it's illegal to hunt or eat the endangered species. A political dispute ensues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 14-12-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 15:04 IST
  • India

The Himachal BJP has called for an apology from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for allegedly promoting the consumption of 'Jungli Murga' (Grey Junglefowl), an endangered species, during a dinner in Shimla.

Sukhu, in response, emphasized that eating non-vegetarian food is part of village life and accused the opposition of creating unnecessary controversy.

The matter escalated after a video went viral showing Sukhu mentioning 'Jungli Murga' during a meal. The BJP labeled this action illegal under wildlife protection laws, urging accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

