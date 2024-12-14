Controversy Brews Over Endangered Dinner Delicacy
The Himachal BJP demands an apology from CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu over a viral video showing 'Jungli Murga' on a dinner menu in Shimla. Sukhu defends it as typical village fare while BJP argues it's illegal to hunt or eat the endangered species. A political dispute ensues.
The Himachal BJP has called for an apology from Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for allegedly promoting the consumption of 'Jungli Murga' (Grey Junglefowl), an endangered species, during a dinner in Shimla.
Sukhu, in response, emphasized that eating non-vegetarian food is part of village life and accused the opposition of creating unnecessary controversy.
The matter escalated after a video went viral showing Sukhu mentioning 'Jungli Murga' during a meal. The BJP labeled this action illegal under wildlife protection laws, urging accountability.
