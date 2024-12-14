Left Menu

South Korea Stresses Watertight Readiness Amidst Tensions

South Korea's acting president, Han Duck-soo, emphasized the need for a 'watertight readiness posture' against potential provocations from North Korea. During a National Security Council meeting, he urged active diplomacy to secure national interests, especially with the forthcoming U.S. administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 14-12-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 18:15 IST
South Korea Stresses Watertight Readiness Amidst Tensions
Han Duck-soo
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's acting president, Han Duck-soo, on Saturday urged the nation to maintain a 'watertight readiness posture' to prevent provocations from North Korea, as reported by local media.

During a National Security Council meeting, Han highlighted the importance of securing national interests through active diplomacy, particularly in light of the forthcoming U.S. administration.

South Korea's leadership remains focused on security and diplomatic measures to ensure stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024