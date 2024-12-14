South Korea Stresses Watertight Readiness Amidst Tensions
South Korea's acting president, Han Duck-soo, emphasized the need for a 'watertight readiness posture' against potential provocations from North Korea. During a National Security Council meeting, he urged active diplomacy to secure national interests, especially with the forthcoming U.S. administration.
South Korea's leadership remains focused on security and diplomatic measures to ensure stability in the region.
