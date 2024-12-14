South Korea Stresses Watertight Readiness Amidst Tensions

South Korea's acting president, Han Duck-soo, on Saturday urged the nation to maintain a 'watertight readiness posture' to prevent provocations from North Korea, as reported by local media.

During a National Security Council meeting, Han highlighted the importance of securing national interests through active diplomacy, particularly in light of the forthcoming U.S. administration.

South Korea's leadership remains focused on security and diplomatic measures to ensure stability in the region.

