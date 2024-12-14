Modi's Fierce Defense: A Tale of Constitutional Integrity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a vehement critique of the Congress, accusing it of tampering with India's Constitution in its quest for power.

He highlighted initiatives since 2014 aimed at reinforcing the country's democratic fabric and underscored his administration's dedication to upholding constitutional values.

Modi proposed resolutions to foster democracy, admonishing the Congress for its alleged historical Constitutional breaches, notably by the Nehru-Gandhi family.

(With inputs from agencies.)