Left Menu

Modi's Fierce Defense: A Tale of Constitutional Integrity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Congress of distorting India's Constitution for power, defending his government's commitment to its principles. He outlined proposals to strengthen democracy, criticized the Nehru-Gandhi legacy, and highlighted reforms aimed at empowering marginalized communities, emphasizing unity as the foundation for India's progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 21:40 IST
Modi's Fierce Defense: A Tale of Constitutional Integrity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a vehement critique of the Congress, accusing it of tampering with India's Constitution in its quest for power.

He highlighted initiatives since 2014 aimed at reinforcing the country's democratic fabric and underscored his administration's dedication to upholding constitutional values.

Modi proposed resolutions to foster democracy, admonishing the Congress for its alleged historical Constitutional breaches, notably by the Nehru-Gandhi family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024