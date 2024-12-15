Left Menu

Global Powers Unite for Syria's Peaceful Transition

A ministerial meeting involving Arab nations, the US, Turkey, the EU, and others has issued a joint statement urging a cessation of hostilities in Syria. They support a locally led political transition, prevention of extremist resurgence, and secure handling of chemical weapons, emphasizing Syria's territorial integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amman | Updated: 15-12-2024 00:31 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 00:31 IST
  • Country:
  • Jordan

In a unified call for peace in Syria, a ministerial meeting comprising Arab nations alongside the United States, Turkey, and the European Union has stressed the need for immediate cessation of hostilities in the war-torn country.

The joint statement, released after an assembly in Jordan, highlights support for a locally led transitional political process to bring stability to Syria, while underscoring efforts to prevent the resurgence of extremist factions and the secure elimination of chemical weapon stockpiles.

Meanwhile, Arab foreign ministers have issued a separate condemnation of Israel's recent occupation in the Syrian buffer zone, emphasizing the necessity of UN-supervised elections under a new Syrian constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

