Celebrating Feminine Power: Lord Ram's Legacy and Women's Empowerment in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, addressing a gathering at Gorakhnath Temple, drew inspiration from the life of Lord Ram, encouraging discipline and patience in difficult circumstances.

During Ram Navami celebrations, he highlighted the reverence for feminine power within the sanatan tradition, especially during the spring Navratri. He emphasized the significance of 'kanya pujan' and devotion to Goddess Durga across the state, with devotional activities symbolizing honor for 'matr shakti' (feminine power).

Adityanath reaffirmed the government's dedication to women's empowerment, highlighting initiatives like 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' and the Nari Vandan Adhiniyam under Prime Minister Modi, aiming for women's safety, dignity, and self-reliance. He urged societal commitment to gender equality, envisioning a strong India free from injustice and exploitation against women.

(With inputs from agencies.)