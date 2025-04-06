Left Menu

Celebrating Feminine Power: Lord Ram's Legacy and Women's Empowerment in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlights the life of Lord Ram as a beacon of discipline and patience during challenging times. At Gorakhnath Temple for Ram Navami, he emphasizes the reverence for feminine power in the sanatan tradition and the government's commitment to women's empowerment through various initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 06-04-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 13:58 IST
Celebrating Feminine Power: Lord Ram's Legacy and Women's Empowerment in Uttar Pradesh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, addressing a gathering at Gorakhnath Temple, drew inspiration from the life of Lord Ram, encouraging discipline and patience in difficult circumstances.

During Ram Navami celebrations, he highlighted the reverence for feminine power within the sanatan tradition, especially during the spring Navratri. He emphasized the significance of 'kanya pujan' and devotion to Goddess Durga across the state, with devotional activities symbolizing honor for 'matr shakti' (feminine power).

Adityanath reaffirmed the government's dedication to women's empowerment, highlighting initiatives like 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' and the Nari Vandan Adhiniyam under Prime Minister Modi, aiming for women's safety, dignity, and self-reliance. He urged societal commitment to gender equality, envisioning a strong India free from injustice and exploitation against women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025