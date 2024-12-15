Amit Shah: Firm Stance on Reservation, Focus on National Security

Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the government's unwavering stance on the current reservation system, accusing Congress of reducing quotas for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes while giving preferential treatment to Muslims.

Speaking at 'Agenda Aaj Tak 2024', Shah criticized Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi for becoming 'arrogant' after the Congress defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. Shah emphasized the achievements of the Modi government with initiatives like 'One Nation One Election' and strengthening national security.

Addressing controversies, including allegations against the Adani Group, Shah dismissed them as media-driven and criticized Congress leaders for taking inspiration from foreign entities. He highlighted the improved situation in Jammu and Kashmir post-Article 370 abrogation, outlining the development goals and national integrity focus of the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)